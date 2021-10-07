STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $165,242.00

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 74.5% against the U.S. dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000789 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $165,242.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00062288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00131960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.29 or 1.00851868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.91 or 0.06552876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

