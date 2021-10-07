Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.55% from the company’s current price.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

MUR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.57. 14,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

