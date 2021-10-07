Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and $8.78 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $53,727.40 or 1.00079044 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00062288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00098304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00131960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.29 or 1.00851868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.91 or 0.06552876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

