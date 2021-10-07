Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,435,230 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,429,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.15. 165,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,328,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

