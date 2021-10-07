Analysts Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of PAHC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 122,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,423. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 387,788 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,096,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after purchasing an additional 146,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

