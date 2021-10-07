Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 111 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,907. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.