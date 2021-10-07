Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $53.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,801.00. 14,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,436.00 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,801.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total transaction of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

