Quantitative Advantage LLC Boosts Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FINX. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.49. 881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

