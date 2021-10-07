Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after acquiring an additional 175,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 806,014 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,206. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $82.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

