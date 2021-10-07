Quantitative Advantage LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPIB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.12. 147,111 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44.

