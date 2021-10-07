MPM Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

MPM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,130,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,039 shares during the period. Harpoon Therapeutics makes up 8.1% of MPM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MPM Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $43,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HARP. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $148,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

