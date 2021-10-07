Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282,292 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 6.8% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned 0.61% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $912,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 676,121 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 30,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

