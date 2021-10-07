German American Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $178.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day moving average is $179.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

