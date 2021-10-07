Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,167,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,935 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,125,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT opened at $267.96 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

