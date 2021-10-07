Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $402.47. 2,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,301. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

