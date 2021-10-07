Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.86 million, a PE ratio of 337.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

