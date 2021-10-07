Bailard Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.84.

NFLX opened at $639.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $640.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.