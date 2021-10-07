iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

