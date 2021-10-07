Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $534.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $550.37 and its 200-day moving average is $481.58. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.