Bailard Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $264.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.29 and a 200-day moving average of $271.62. The company has a market cap of $310.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.