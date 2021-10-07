Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $11.56 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00003453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $11.56 billion and approximately $609.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00111291 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.36 or 0.00442294 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00038870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,681,741,474 coins and its circulating supply is 6,137,611,605 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.