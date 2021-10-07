ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ARYE remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 119,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,255. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

