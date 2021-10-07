Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 190,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKPNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KKPNY remained flat at $$3.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 141,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,159. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.1577 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

