Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.56

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.56 and last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

