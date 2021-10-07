Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.49

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$51.49 and last traded at C$51.32, with a volume of 495002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CSFB set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.96 billion and a PE ratio of 17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.52.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

