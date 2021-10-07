GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $55.62

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.62, but opened at $59.02. GDS shares last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 1,306 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get GDS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in GDS by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GDS by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GDS by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GDS by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.