OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 150,000 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 1.35% of NightDragon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $293,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $732,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $976,000.

NDAC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

