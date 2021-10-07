21,800 Shares in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Domtar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domtar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Domtar by 535.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFS stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

