OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 49,998 Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $9,700,000.

Shares of DISA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

