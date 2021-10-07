OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.26% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $2,444,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $3,912,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $4,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

