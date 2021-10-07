OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 77,569 Shares of Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) by 524.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Star Peak Corp II worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Star Peak Corp II stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Star Peak Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Star Peak Corp II Company Profile

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

