OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTPY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth approximately $988,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

