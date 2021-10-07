55I LLC Has $4 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

55I LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01.

