Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,697 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.91% of Radiant Logistics worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 92.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 452,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 51.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

RLGT opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $318.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.45. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 23.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

