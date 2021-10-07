EAM Investors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,754 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

