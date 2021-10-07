Mather Group LLC. Takes $279,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,708,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.55 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.