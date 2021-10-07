William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 88.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,762 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Integer by 0.3% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 34,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Integer by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integer by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITGR stock opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.