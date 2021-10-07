William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 65,043 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 88.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,043 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

THG stock opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.16. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

