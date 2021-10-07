Boston Partners Has $29.51 Million Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $29,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

