The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,675 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,476,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,660 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,756,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

