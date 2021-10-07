Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 147,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

