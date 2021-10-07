AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 54 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $45,126,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2,672.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Watsco by 65.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

NYSE WSO opened at $271.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

