Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Boston Partners lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $46,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.16.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

