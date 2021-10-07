Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 15,851 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $59,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $219.87 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $151.39 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

