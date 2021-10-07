Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.12% of EchoStar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SATS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 1,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,264. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $28.37.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $499.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.20 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

