Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $138 million-$139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.94 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.80. 8,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,727. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,950 shares of company stock worth $19,981,696 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.