Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock Position Trimmed by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.12% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 10,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $682,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,426 shares of company stock worth $20,513,369 over the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

