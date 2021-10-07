Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $2.21 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 123,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBRG. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

