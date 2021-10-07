Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,642 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after buying an additional 640,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PAA opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.