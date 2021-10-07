Fmr LLC Sells 2,716,865 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,182,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,716,865 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 13.36% of Bruker worth $1,533,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,695,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,404,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 14.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 172,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.